CMS to begin testing unvaccinated staffers

Charlotte Mecklenburg School employees not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be tested regularly in a program beginning September 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting September 20, Charlotte Mecklenburg School staff will be asked to provide the school district with their COVID-19 vaccination status, CMS said Tuesday confirming the start date. Unvaccinated staff members will be tested regularly.

The testing vendor is being contracted through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A PCR test is expected to be administered and officials may also use rapid tests for further tracing.

Documentation obtained by WCNC Charlotte in August shows the 137 school districts that had already signed up for the state sponsored-testing program. The state will cover the cost of the testing.

Regular testing of unvaccinated staff members is expected to begin the week of September 27 with employees from half of the district's elementary schools. Over the coming weeks, the testing will be expanded to include employees at other schools and facilities:

Week of October 4: Testing expanded to all elementary schools

Week of October 11: Testing expanded to middle schools

Week of October 25: Testing expanded to high schools

Bus drivers, transportation, and after-school staff: Testing to begin "as soon as possible" after September 27

Children 11 years of age or younger are still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. While regular testing of students is not expected, parents will have the option to opt-in to diagnostic testing of their child by school staff.

"This testing will help identify positive cases among symptomatic students and can help reduce quarantine time for those identified as close contacts," CMS said in their released statement.

Testing of students who have joined the program is anticipated to start by mid-October.