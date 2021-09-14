CMS Board of Education to provide update on COVID-19 testing plan during Tuesday meeting

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has urged the school district to put weekly testing in place for staff who aren't vaccinated.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is set to meet Tuesday night. As part of the meeting, board leaders are expected to discuss COVID-19 precautions currently in place and in the works.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has urged the school district to put weekly testing in place for staff who aren't vaccinated and to implement on-campus rapid testing for students and staff with symptoms.

At the start of the school year a few weeks ago, those steps were not yet in place.

A report attached to the meeting agenda shows the COVID-19 testing program is set to be carried out by Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks, which is listed as a contracted partner with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The CMS report aims to launch the communications campaign for the testing program this week, with additional weekly goals each following week.

The board meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Government Center. The meeting won't be open in person to the public due to COVID-19 precautions but will be livestreamed.

