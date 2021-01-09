Verify: No, schools do not have to give out a teacher's vaccination status if a parent or student asks

If schools do not require teachers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the school does not have to give out a teacher's vaccination status.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With school back in session and kids in the classroom, parents have wanted to know if they can ask their child's teacher if they're vaccinated.

QUESTION

Can the school give out a teacher's vaccination status if a parent or student asks?

SOURCES

ANSWER

No, schools do not have to give out a teacher's vaccination status if a parent or student asks.

WHAT WE FOUND

CMS said they do not mandate that teachers or staff get the vaccine, and the district does not collect personal health information about who has or has not chosen to get vaccinated.

"The answer is yes, you can ask your teacher whether or not she or he is vaccinated, but they would not be under any obligation whatsoever to respond to that to a student," Mauney said.

According to Mauney, the school does not require teachers to get the vaccine, the administration does not need to give out that information either.

"I don't think at the end of the day a court would say that its ok to force a teacher to give out public health information regarding themselves to a student or a parent," Mauney said.

However, if vaccination were required for teachers, that would be a different story.

"If the school board or administration had required vaccination in order for you to teach and can you show me your vaccination card, I believe that is appropriate what they call police power, meaning the power of the state to require you to do something," Mauney said.

