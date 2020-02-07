x
Cooper vetoes string of North Carolina reopening bills

Republican lawmakers want Cooper to ease restrictions on businesses to help reignite the state's economy.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has rejected five proposals from the Republican-controlled legislature that would reopen businesses and prevent cancellations of July 4 celebrations. 

The string of vetoes on Thursday comes one day after the state hit a high of new single-day coronavirus cases. Cooper has already extended Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plans through July 17. 

Republican lawmakers want Cooper to ease restrictions on businesses to help reignite the state's economy. 

Skating rinks, bowling alleys, bars, gyms, amusement parks, arcades and entertainment venues will likely remain closed because state GOP lawmakers won't have the votes needed to override Cooper's decision.

