Mecklenburg County health director says revised directive will remain in place through Feb. 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A letter by Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris says a revised health directive will remain in place through Feb. 28 with a few modifications.

A source provided to our reporter Hunter Saenz with a letter that states the directive will still direct county residents to:

Stay At Home

Only leave your home for essential activities

Avoid any non-essential travel

Avoid gathering with individuals that you do not live with

According to the source, Harris has removed the language that recommended CMS and other schools to go virtual. Harris' revised directive says, "utilize full-virtual options where the in-person activity is not required."

Harris announced the directive earlier this month during the Board of County Commissioners Budget and Public Policy meeting.

#Breaking: A letter by Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris that will be sent out tomorrow, says her directive will remain in place through Feb. 28 with a few modifications. The three page letter says nothing about schools. More tweets to come here. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 28, 2021

"This directive involves and includes the best possible public health recommendations that we can make right based on the urgent need to get this virus under control," Harris said when she first announced the directive. "It does not carry the weight of exec order or mandate."

Harris said she is hoping this directive will give our county time to deal with the rising COVID-19 deaths. She stressed that she doesn't want Mecklenburg County to have the same situation LA is in right now.

"We believe that a three-week calming in our community can help us get these numbers back under control so that it can be reasonable," Harris said.

Here is the directive expected to be sent out tomorrow. Details below: @wcnc pic.twitter.com/mKaVTl9WP7 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 28, 2021

When it comes to eating out a restaurant or visiting essential places of business, Harris is asking the community to be smart about their actions.

"If you walk to the door of a business and you see that it's crowded and people are not wearing masks, I suggest you do not visit that businesses, or come back a different time," Harris said.