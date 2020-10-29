x
Health officials confirm COVID-19 case at Dan Forest rally

During his campaign, Forest has opposed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials have confirmed a case of COVID-19 linked to a campaign rally for Republican candidate for governor Dan Forest.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said it's aware of one case involving a person who attended a rally for the lieutenant governor in Burnsville on Oct. 15. 

No further details were available, and a spokesperson for the Forest campaign didn't immediately respond to an email or text seeking comment. 

During his campaign, Forest has opposed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically addressing sending children back to school and sending people back to work. 

