CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are 9 confirmed cases of the covid-19 coronavirus in South Carolina, and 7 confirmed cases in North Carolina, where a state of emergency has been put into effect.

There are no presumptive or confirmed cases in Charlotte or Mecklenburg County, but one of the South Carolina cases, a man from Spartanburg, did fly through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after returning from Italy.

Numerous school districts, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, has suspended field trips as a way to decrease the likelihood a student would come into contact with coronavirus.

Countless people without symptoms are being monitored in the Carolinas. If a patient displays symptoms, they are first tested by the state lab. A positive result from a state lab, which is then deemed to be a presumptive positive case, is sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for final confirmation.

The latest on coronavirus in North Carolina and South Carolina:

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper in Charlotte:

From Charlotte, Governor Roy Cooper is discussing the state's preparedness and response to the covid-19 coronavirus. He is joined by Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, North Carolina State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer. Their visit comes one day after Governor Cooper declared a state of emergency and opened an emergency response center in Raleigh. Gov. Cooper and Dr. Cuervo Tilson are expected to take questions from reporters.

Gaston County hotline:

Gaston County is opening a COVID-19 call center to help residents find answers to questions.

The number is 704-862-5303. It will be locally staffed weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours calls will be directed to the state hotline, which can also be reached directly at 866-462-3821.

Hospitals announce visitor restrictions:

Atrium Health and Novant Health have announced visitor restrictions at their Charlotte area hospitals and medical facilities as a result of coronavirus pre-cautions. Piedmont Medical Center and Caromont Health told WCNC Charlotte they are monitoring conditions.

Schools cancel trips and travel

North Carolina state health officials urged school districts not to preemptively close schools amid coronavirus concerns.

“We are not currently recommending preemptive closure of schools. However, the closure of schools might be necessary in some specific circumstances,” Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health said at a press conference Tuesday.

In South Carolina, the governor is communicating a similar message.

Several school districts, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, have cancelled field trips to help students from being exposed to the virus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said all field trips and staff conferences both inside and outside the county are canceled indefinitely as the Coronavirus continues to spread across the country and Carolinas.

"We are suspending all travel outside Mecklenburg county for students and staff," said Winston at Tuesday's school board meeting.

However, competitions such as sport, band, or theater competitions will continue as scheduled.

Other school districts cancelling trips include:

Gaston County Schools has canceled out-of-state and overnight school field trips as well as international travel by school groups

Cabarrus County has cancelled all international and out-of-county field trips

Union County Public Schools has cancelled all school sponsored field trips for students and out-of-district professional development for staff

Universities and colleges announce online-only classes

Duke University has extended Spring Break and temporarily canceled all face-to-face classes in midst of the coronavirus. The university says all on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice and they will transition to ‘remote instruction’ for all undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools.

North Carolina declares state of emergency

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday. The declaration lead to the opening of a centralized emergency operations center in Raleigh, as well as the introduction of additional resources to combat and respond to coronavirus cases.

“Though we are still in the early stages in North Carolina, time is a valuable resource and we must work together to slow the spread while we can," Governor Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

Learn more about covid-19 coronavirus

