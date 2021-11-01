Mecklenburg County to update COVID-19 response Monday

Health Director Gibbie Harris and other health officials are expected to give an update on case counts, hospitalizations and vaccine distribution Monday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County are planning to update the community about the spread of COVID-19 in the county during a briefing Monday.

Health Director Gibbie Harris as well as Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan and doctors with Novant and Atrium Health will address the rising number of cases as well as the community response and preparedness during a virtual meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County have been sharply rising in recent weeks, driven in part by holiday gatherings, according to health officials.

As of Sunday, there were 71,775 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 640 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Daily cases of the virus remain high with county leaders placing Mecklenburg in the 'Red Zone' when it comes to community spread and percent positive cases. About sixteen percent of individuals tested were positive for COVID-19 over the last week in the county.

The county made 5,000 appointments available on its website for the month of January, which filled up quickly early last week. Private healthcare systems have also opened up appointments.

While the number of vaccines available remains below the level needed to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1A and 1B, health officials have been confident in the process set up to allow those who want to get vaccinated to do so.

“Once we have a better feel as we move into the month with the amount of vaccine that we're going to have available to us then we can open up additional appointments,” said Harris.

The number of appointments all depends on the amount of vaccine the county receives from the state.

When appointments are available, residents can try booking a coronavirus vaccine appointment with Mecklenburg County online or by calling 980-314-9400 .

During Monday's briefing, Dr. Sid Fletcher, with Novant Health and Dr. Garry Little, with Atrium Health are expected to update the number of hospitalizations as well as hospital capacity.

As of early January, there were more than 500 people hospitalized in the county being treated for COVID-19.

During last week's briefing Harris said there were no plans for a field hospital to be set up in the county to treat patients.