ReOpen NC rally planned outside Capitol

The grassroots political movement has another rally scheduled in the state capital Tuesday morning. Protesters are expected to assemble outside the Capitol at 11 a.m. as the General Assembly reopens for business. :Lawmakers will get together to work on the state's next steps in response to COVID-19.

The group has called on Governor Roy Cooper to reopen the state by May 1. Last week, Cooper extended North Carolina's "stay home" order through at least May 8, saying the state needs to make more progress before he's willing to fully reopen all businesses.

US likely to reach 1 million COVID-19 cases Tuesday

There were more than 988,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is likely to reach 1 million by the end of the day. There have been more than 56,000 deaths and more than 111,000 recoveries in the U.S.

The global total of confirmed cases is more than 3 million, with 211,000 deaths and nearly 900,000 recovered.

