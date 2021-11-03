Gov. Cooper to update Group 4 COVID vaccination status, report says

Group 4 includes people with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes. North Carolina is among 13 states not yet vaccinating those people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will provide an update on the state's timeline for Group 4 COVID-19 vaccinations as leaders consider opening appointments early.

According to a report from WRAL in Raleigh, Cooper and other health officials are in discussions to open Group 4 vaccinations early, possibly as soon as March 14. Originally, Group 4 vaccinations were scheduled to begin March 24; however, Cooper is expected to announce the state will accelerate the timeline.

If Cooper does open Group 4 vaccinations early, this will give eligible patients nearly two weeks to schedule their appointment. Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will make the announcement at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Group 4 includes people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at risk for serious illness from COVID-19. Some of these conditions include asthma, diabetes and obesity. It also includes essential workers who were not part of Group 3, such as retail employees and utility workers.

Group 4 will begin with people who have medical conditions that put them at risk for serious illness from COVID-19, homeless people and incarcerated people who haven't been vaccinated. This group also includes homeless people and people in jail or prison who haven't been vaccinated.

Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is considering speeding up the timeline to make Group 4 eligible sooner due to a increase in vaccine allocation and availability.

"We are seeing supply improve, which is why we're going to continue to monitor to see how quickly we can move to Group 4," Cohen said.