South Carolina open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adults 65 & older

Starting Monday, all adults 65 & older, regardless of health condition or living situation, became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in South Carolina.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina officially lowered its age requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, allowing all adults 65 and older, regardless of health conditions or living situation, to schedule appointments for their shot.

There is a limited supply of available vaccines, which will limit the number of appointments made. These new appointments come less than a week after Gov. Henry McMaster said teachers won't be moved up the priority list for vaccines. McMaster and state superintendent Molly Spearman both said they support reopening schools as soon as possible for in-person learning on a five days per week basis.

State leaders are scheduled to provide an update on the vaccine rollout at 2 p.m. Monday. WCNC Charlotte will have that update live on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and on YouTube.

In an interview with WLTX in Columbia, McMaster said holding off on vaccinating teachers was the ethical thing to do. The governor said seniors are dying at a higher rate and should be given priority over all other groups of the general population.

"What ethics and morality calls for is to protect our senior citizens who are the one who are at most danger and high risk of getting the disease and dying," McMaster said. "The average age of people who have died in our state is 75 years old. Over 88 percent of the people who have died are 61 or older. If we take younger, healthy people and put them in front of our seniors then we are depriving the people who may die from the disease of that protection and giving it to someone is not going to die and might not even get sick. That is the wrong way to go and we're not going to do that in South Carolina."

More than a dozen clinics in the Charlotte area will be accepting appointments for vaccinations, including the Publix on Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill. Both York and Lancaster counties have at least six clinics. In Chester County, there are two.