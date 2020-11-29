‘Not defunded but reallocated’ | City reviews how CMPD responds to 911 calls

WCNC Charlotte's Defenders find hundreds of hours are being spent responding to non-emergencies as the city hits its highest homicide rate in years.

These findings come as the Queen City's homicide rate is already higher than it’s been in five years with about a month still left in 2020. Charlotte has seen 104 homicides in 2020 as of Nov. 25. Comparatively, there were 103 total homicides in 2019 which was already nearly double the homicide rate in 2018 of 57.

An exclusive WCNC Charlotte Defenders investigation found Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers are frequently tied up responding to non-emergency calls instead of fighting violent crimes .

In total, the Defenders found through CMPD data, during that first week of October, officers spent nearly 450 hours for the lowest priority calls. That's the equivalent of 11 officers working 40-hour weeks with no breaks.

None of these calls resulted in an arrest or a criminal investigation . They are simply a snapshot of the long list of non-emergencies typing up CMPD.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL BELOW. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN IF ATTACHMENT DOES NOT LOAD.

In a third 911 call, police spent more than eight hours, or a full workday, on a call for found property when someone found something out of place or suspicious.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL BELOW. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN IF ATTACHMENT DOES NOT LOAD.

“I call the manager for the apartment; he says you have to call the police,” the 911 caller said.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL BELOW. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN IF ATTACHMENT DOES NOT LOAD.

“I have a new car sitting in the middle of the cemetery,” the 911 caller said.

The Defenders team look at 911 calls from the first full week of October this year and found officers are spending hundreds of hours on non-violent investigations like noise complaints, minor accidents and found property. In fact, the Defenders noticed one particular incident where CMPD officers spent 94 minutes responding to an abandoned vehicle call.

Chapter two : Is a different police model needed?

This investigation comes as a national debate is raging over how police departments should operate and be funded. Community leaders say a different police model would free up officers to address more serious crimes and could save taxpayer money.

“That’s just not in a taxpayer's best interest, and it ties up the police,” Robert Dawkins with the advocacy organization, Action NC, said. “This data that you’ve got is going to go a long way to helping us show that."

A new report by the United States Conference of Mayors says cities should be asking themselves several key questions when it comes to police reform, including how often officers are called out for property offenses.

During the week in October the Defenders team analyzed, data shows officers spent the most time on traffic accidents (about 131 hours), then hit-and-runs without injuries (about 113 hours). Coming in at 73 hours was investigating noise complaints. Found property totaled 42 hours and vandalism came in around 40 hours.

Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham said he’d like the city to consider other policing models for the future, which could free up officers to handle violent crime.

“I’m all in favor of looking at that to see how we move forward,” Graham said.

He pointed to the high number of homicides in the Queen City this year.

“Charlotte has over 100 homicides this year,” Graham mentioned. “We need our officers kind of really trying to be proactive.”