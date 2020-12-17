Concord police officer, suspect dead after shooting; second officer injured

This is the second law enforcement line-of-duty death in the Charlotte area within the past week.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord officer and a suspect have died after a shooting in Concord late Wednesday night, police officials at the scene told WCNC Charlotte. A second police officer was also shot.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard, which is about a mile from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Police have asked the public to avoid the area if possible as they continue to investigate.

At this time, the names of the officers and the suspect have not been made public. Police at the scene said they do not yet know what led up to the shooting.

The Concord Police Department is expected to release more information on the investigation later Thursday morning.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more information. Updates will be made available in this story.

This is the second line-of-duty death in the Charlotte area in the past week.

Last Friday, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his Herndon's 26th birthday. Officers from law enforcement agencies across the state showed up at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain to honor Herndon at his funeral service Tuesday.

