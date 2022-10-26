Body found in McAlpine Creek Park

The remains were found Wednesday by police officers searching for the missing person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The body of a deceased person was found Wednesday in McAlpine Creek Park, which is located in southeast Charlotte between Monroe Road and Independence Expressway.

Officers were searching the park for a missing person when they found the remains. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working to identify the remains.

"The investigation into this case is active and ongoing," CMPD said in a released statement.

In August, the remains of a missing man were also found in the same park.

McAlpine Creek Park features both wooded and open areas as well as waterways such as creeks and ponds. It is home to the Larry McAfee Cross Country Course and a dog park. It has connecting trail access to James Boyce Community Park and the Campbell Creek Greenway.

