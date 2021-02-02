Former Charlotte City Council member Greg Phipps voted to fill at-large seat on city council

The change comes after former councilman James 'Smuggie' Mitchell stepped down from his position on Jan. 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Charlotte City Council member Greg Phipps has been voted to fill the open at-large seat on Charlotte's City Council. Phipps will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Editor's Note: The attached video aired at an earlier date before Charlotte City Council voted on the replacement.

The vacancy ultimately came down to Jessica Davis, a former Charlotte City Council candidate, and Phipps, a former Charlotte City Councilmember.

First, council took a roll-call vote on Davis. Four councilmembers voted for Davis to fill the open seat while six voted against her. Then, Councilman Matt Newton raised questions about the voting process, urging council to hold a Davis versus Phipps vote. Four councilmembers voted for Phipps, while five voted against him.

Councilman Braxton Winston did not vote at all, noting he would not take part in the process since he disagreed with the way it was being handled.

Since neither candidate received the six votes needed to get the position, it then went to a roll-call vote for Phipps, where council was split, voting five-to-five. Winston voted no on Phipps, as he did for Davis, which forced the tie.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles stepped in as the tiebreaker, voting to approve Phipps for the role.

A statement from @CLTMayor on the At-Large result: “...it is essential we have someone who understands our city budget and is able to move quickly to navigate the budget process....” @wcnc pic.twitter.com/LfaDQTNo1g — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 2, 2021

The change comes after former councilman James 'Smuggie' Mitchell stepped down from his position on Jan. 11. Out of the 143 people who applied for the position, 107 were eligible, according to the Charlotte City Clerk's Office. Many were found ineligible because they were not registered as democrats. The vacancy has to be filled by a Democrat since Mitchell was registered as a democrat.

The new council-member will only serve out the remainder of Mitchell's former term, until Dec. 6. The at-large seat will be open for the 2021 election at which point the community will decide who will fill the seat for a full term.

