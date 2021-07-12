'Heartbroken before the holidays' | Charlotte woman among hundreds of people laid off from Better.com over Zoom

Misty Morin said the layoffs came out of the blue for her and hundreds of her colleagues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Misty Morin was excited for her first day back from family leave on Dec. 1. She had no idea it would also be her last day working for Better.com.

Morin, who started working at the Charlotte office in March 2021, said she and some of her colleagues were sent an emergency meeting notice from the online mortgage company's CEO, Vishal Garg.

When Morin hopped on the Zoom call, she couldn't see other employees. She had no idea she was one of 900 Better.com workers about to be laid off.

"It took about three minutes, from start to end," Morin said. "We're all left gutted, and like just heartbroken before the holidays."

Immediately after the call, Morin said her company computer screen went black and she was cut off from communicating with her colleagues. Luckily, she said, she had some of their personal information and could still speak to them.

"We were trying to type in the team chat, like, 'You know, what's going on?'" Morin said. "Maybe your manager has more insight, but we were completely shut out."

Better.com recently opened an office in Charlotte, hiring more than 100 employees in its first year. It's unclear how many in that office were included in this massive layoff.

News of Garg's decision to break the news to his employees about their jobs over Zoom quickly spread across the internet, making national headlines earlier this week.

Morin said she had no idea the announcement would go viral.

"Layoffs happen, right?" Morin said. "It's, unfortunately, a part of the business model, but the lack of humanity that he showed, and has continued to show after the fact, that's what makes it the worst, and that's why it's garnered so much attention."

On Tuesday, Garg sent a new message to employees and the public, apologizing for the way he handled the layoffs.

Morin said she and her former Better.com colleagues have stayed in touch the last few days, passing along job openings they see in the hopes of landing something before Christmas.

She said she even sent a personal email to Garg after the layoffs, but got a generic response back from the CEO.