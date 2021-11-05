Charlotte nonprofit trains women in construction trade

With a shortage of plumbers and electricians, She Built This City is training women in jobs once held only by men.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After twenty years in the Charlotte construction business, Demi Clark noticed a pattern.

"I just realized I was the only woman in the room so many times," Clark said.

And as a small business owner, Clark knew there was an ongoing shortage of qualified electricians and plumbers.

"I thought, 'this has to change," Clark added.

Two years ago, Clark started She Built This City. The organization hosts afterschool programs, camps, workshops for girls and women of all ages. The average apprentice is 32 years old. The courses train them in various skills of the construction trade.

At a minimum, they learn valuable life skills. In some cases, they walk away with a new career.

"A woman coming into our program is getting a life-changing skill for them and their family," LaToya Faustin, exec director, said.

Across the country, it's estimated only 10% of the workers in this field are women.

Clarke hopes She Built This City is a starting-off point; learning a trade can lead to entrepreneurship and the next generation constructions jobs.

Clark said her trainees are diversifying the industry, while also addressing some of the worker shortages.

"When you invest in a woman, you invest in the whole community," Faustin said.

