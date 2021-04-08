Class-action lawsuit filed against city of Charlotte over 2020 protests

A lawsuit representing dozens of people claims protesters were trapped by officers who then used tear gas on the group.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A class-action lawsuit was filed against the city of Charlotte for Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers' actions during protests last summer in Uptown Charlotte.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of protesters who said they were attacked by officers on June 2, 2020. Protesters claimed they were trapped by officers in a parking garage before tear gas was deployed on the group. In total, there are about 50 plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

One person said she was knocked down and trampled during the chaos. Another person, claiming to have organized the protest, said he felt terrible that this happened and assured the community it was a peaceful protest.

Last month, multiple civil rights groups announced they had reached an agreement with Charlotte city leaders and CMPD to ban the use of tear gas following an investigation of the incident.

CMPD released body camera footage from the incident last August.

"We're going to push their ass straight up 4th," an unidentified law enforcement official can be heard in one of the videos. "As soon as they get up on 4th —because we have them bottlenecked now — Rory's squad is going to step out and hammer their ass. When they start running down, Dancer squad is going to hammer their ass with gas."

The official goes on to say, "Wave goodbye. They're all about to gas gassed."

