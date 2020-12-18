'He was only doing his duty' | Community remembers Officer Jason Shuping

The 25-year-old is the first Concord Police Officer to die in the line of duty. A candle light vigil is being held Friday night.

"Heartbreaking. Heartbreaking. It really is just heartbreaking,” said Betty Smith, who laid flowers outside of the police department Friday.

Shuping, 23-year-old Officer Kaleb Robinson and an agent with North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement division were responding to a carjacking on Wednesday night when they located the suspect at the Sonic restaurant on Gateway Lane. As they approached the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Maurice Daniels, he began shooting.

Both Shuping and Robinson were hit by gunfire. When backup arrived, there was a shootout where Daniels was shot and killed.

On Friday night, a candlelight vigil is planned outside of the Concord Police Department.

“He got up that morning put his uniform on, didn't realize he was not coming on. And it’s sad. He was only doing his duty, only doing his job," said Smith.

His job that night ended with the unimaginable.

“Those who come to my town to serve and protect us, they are family,” said James Jackson, a Concord resident.

That love and appreciation is on display at the memorial, where other police officers are also hanging their department badges as a sign of unity. The first in line to participate in this gesture: the Mount Holly Police Department, where earlier this week they laid 25-year-old Officer Tyler Herndon to rest after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“It's devastating what happened. It's unfortunate and it seems like its commonplace now and it just really needs to end,” said James Corcoran.

Shuping was a 2014 graduate of East Rowan High School in Salisbury.

“He always had that perpetual smile on his face. What I learned very quickly is he was a very, very hard worker,” said Laurie Wyrick. She spent years getting to know Shuping as a member of the track team at East Rowan High School.

The marquee outside of the school says he is a “mustang gone too soon.”

Officer Shuping graduated from @EastRowanHS in 2014. He was on the track and football teams. I spoke with one of the coaches who said he was the hardest worker and always willing to help others. She isn’t surprised he ended up on the police force. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/jOCF2jMXh1 — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 18, 2020

“He was that guy that just made a coach’s job easier, a teacher’s job easier. You didn't have to worry about Jason because Jason was going to do the right thing,” she said.

Even as a teenager, he was always a team player and looking to help others. Wyrick isn’t surprised he became a police officer. She is devastated his life was taken this way.

“I know he was trying to make the most and the best out of whatever was happening that night at make it better,” said Wyrick.

She says Officer Kaleb Robinson also graduated from East Rowan High School. Classmates who became colleagues, both doing their jobs, protecting the community.

“You're not promised anything. And your life can change in a second. We need to cherish relationships and just do the best we can do. But it’s just really sad,” she said.

Those looking to make a donation can send a check made out to FOP Lodge 64 to:

FOP Lodge 64

P.O. Box 5302

Concord, NC 28027.

Donations can also be send on Venmo to @NCFOP64.