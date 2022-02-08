Charlotte City Councilman announces new site for open-air flea market

The Central Flea Market released a statement saying the development has "forcefully and unfairly ejected" the flea market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of waiting, the Eastland Mall relocation is getting going. The market was removed from its original site in Feb. 2022, displacing dozens of vendors from their line of income. The city said a new location, initially, wasn't possible.

Eight months after the displacement, a temporary site was found for the open-air market in early July. The new, permanent location will open on Aug. 13 near the Matthews border on Galleria Boulevard.

The owner of the land is donating the site, but vendors will still pay a $10 rental fee.

The City of Charlotte is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the old Eastland Mall site on Aug. 3 at 10 a.m with Charlotte city leaders planning to be in attendance. Plans for the complex are still in motion, but the end goal is to include everything from hotels and housing to retail and restaurants.

Charlotte FC was previously expected to build a stadium on the plot as part of the project, but the plans fell through in July.

The Central Flea Market released a statement ahead of the groundbreaking, saying the development has "forcefully and unfairly ejected" the flea market. The statement also addresses Tepper Sports and Entertainment's decision to pull out of the Eastland Mall project, adding the land could be used for the flea market instead of relocating the flea market.

"As a diverse open air market, that serves multiple underrepresented and underserved communities, the Central Flea Market embraces and exemplifies the ideals and vision of the Envision Eastland initiative," the statement reads in part. "In addition to stimulating the local economy and creating jobs, the Central Flea Market, has for close to a decade been providing fresh produce, authentic international cuisine, and needed daily products at affordable prices for the local community. If the City of Charlotte, truly believes in the ideals of the Envision Eastland initiative, it must do the right thing and champion the return of the Central Flea Market to the place they have called home for close to a decade."

