Funeral arrangements for murdered 14-year-old Nivia Danner announced

GASTONIA, N.C. — A celebration of life service will be held for 14-year-old Nivia Danner at Destiny Church, the church announced.

Danner died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, the Gastonia Police Department reported.

Officers said the Gastonia had traveled to a business along Chester Street with 19-year-old Santonio Azanier Eskridge. Police say Eskridge pulled the trigger before driving away from the scene.

On Wednesday, police said Eskridge had been located and is now in police custody.

Destiny Church, located along York Highway in south Gastonia, lamented Danner's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The church said she was part of their youth ministry and loved singing.

The quiet hour begins at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service will begin at 4 p.m.