CaroMont Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new Belmont hospital

CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont will help provide health care to residents in eastern Gaston County.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — CaroMont Health broke ground on a new medical facility in Belmont, North Carolina, Tuesday.

CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont will include a 66-bed hospital with a 16-room emergency department, six-room labor and delivery unit, operating rooms and surgical capabilities. The hospital facility will also include a medical office building and parking deck.

Located directly off I-85 near Belmont Abbey College, CaroMont-Belmont will give Gaston County residents another option for treatment. The new hospital will be located on Highway 273 between Caldwell Drive and Beatty Drive, just off Exit 27 on I-85.

CaroMont Regional Medical Center cares for 250,000 patients each year and has seen a very steady increase in patients the last several years. A new hospital will help CaroMont better serve eastern Gaston County and CaroMont hopes to hope the new facility as early as 2023.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.