x
Gastonia

CaroMont Regional Medical Center breaks ground on new Belmont hospital

CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont will help provide health care to residents in eastern Gaston County.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — CaroMont Health broke ground on a new medical facility in Belmont, North Carolina, Tuesday. 

CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont will include a 66-bed hospital with a 16-room emergency department, six-room labor and delivery unit, operating rooms and surgical capabilities. The hospital facility will also include a medical office building and parking deck. 

Located directly off I-85 near Belmont Abbey College, CaroMont-Belmont will give Gaston County residents another option for treatment. The new hospital will be located on Highway 273 between Caldwell Drive and Beatty Drive, just off Exit 27 on I-85. 

CaroMont Regional Medical Center cares for 250,000 patients each year and has seen a very steady increase in patients the last several years. A new hospital will help CaroMont better serve eastern Gaston County and CaroMont hopes to hope the new facility as early as 2023.

