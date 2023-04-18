Superintendent of Gaston County Schools stepping down

W. Jeffrey Booker will transition to a new career at the end of the current school year.

GASTONIA, N.C. — After 14 years within the district, the superintendent of Gaston County Schools is set to leave for a new career opportunity at the end of the school year.

The district announced Tuesday that W. Jeffrey Booker shared his decision with the Board of Education during Monday night's regular monthly meeting.

“My decision to leave Gaston County Schools was not made in haste; it involved much thought, prayer, and input from my family,” he said. “In February, I celebrated my 60th birthday. The milestone caused me to reflect about my career and what I want to do during my last several years of professional work. Working for Gaston County Schools has been a humbling and rewarding experience, and I will always cherish my time with the school system. Now, I am ready to concentrate my attention on making an impact in other ways.”

Booker joined the district in May 2009 as the deputy superintendent of operations. He was then named superintendent in November 2013, becoming the district's eighth leader.

“Words cannot adequately express how much we appreciate Dr. Booker and his many significant contributions to Gaston County Schools. Certainly, he will be missed. We will be forever grateful for his vision, leadership, and willingness to do everything possible to move us forward. Without question, he has left his mark on Gaston County Schools, and we sincerely appreciate everything that he has done for us," said board chairman Jeff K. Ramsey. “It is the goal of the Board of Education to find someone for the Superintendent position who can lead us in continuous improvement, guide us to achieve more, and encourage us to be the best we can be in much the same way that Dr. Booker has over the past nine years. We want our next Superintendent to help us build on everything we have achieved during Dr. Booker’s tenure.”