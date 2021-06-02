Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Heritage Tower repair project in Fort Mill

MorningStar Ministries is inviting the public to look at how it's planning to expand its mission in the former PTL Tower.

FORT MILL, S.C. — MorningStar Ministries says they're ready to break ground on renovations to their tower originally built by American televangelist Jim Bakker's PTL ministry.

The ministry says after more than a decade of waiting, they are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday at the Heritage Tower as part of the 2021 Partners Homecoming weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s event, MorningStar Ministries has not reiterated the exact plans for the tower, although previously there were discussions about the tower being repaired to become a Christian-oriented retirement home. In a news release WCNC Charlotte received Wednesday, the ministry described the groundbreaking as an “open-air tower dedication ceremony”.

The tower dedication is scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 a.m. as part of a worship service. This will be open to the public.

The history behind the Heritage Tower

Heritage Tower was initially part of Heritage USA, a Christian theme park launched by Bakker. At one point, the Fort Mill theme park billed itself as the country’s third-largest theme park during its run from 1978 through 1989 according to the Washington Post. The park itself eventually closed as Bakker faced a sexual misconduct scandal and the park faced Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the late 1980s. Bakker resigned from PTL and was later convicted on federal fraud charges.

While Bakker only publicly confessed to having an affair with a woman - claims brought forward by former church secretary Jessica Hahn - he was found guilty on two dozen federal fraud counts and faced a federal prison sentence. He was originally sentenced to a 45-year prison term but saw his sentence reduced to eight years in 1992. He was released on parole in 1993. While he was still in prison, his first wife Tammy Faye Messner divorced him.

MorningStar, which is helmed by Rick and Julie Joyner, bought part of the Heritage USA site in 2004. The site was then made into MorningStar's ministry headquarters, renamed Heritage International Ministries Conference Center.

In 2009, Rick Joyner discussed plans for the tower with WCNC Charlotte, which included the possibility for it to become a retirement home, complete with in-house services and amenities like dental care, a pool, and a health club. Joyner told us at the time it would be aimed at seniors seeking to further their own faith-based missions later in life.

But the tower, already crumbling and in poor condition, had already dodged a date with the wrecking ball. In 2012, WCNC Charlotte reported MorningStar planned to file a lawsuit against York County if repair plans weren't accepted. The county claimed MorningStar violated a 5-year-old development agreement requiring MorningStar to fix the tower or use their own money to tear it down.

That was when Fort Mill resident Eric Kinsinger started raising complaints. He started off using bumper stickers to spread his message to MorningStar that said: tear the tower down. Two years later, Kinsinger had allies like Jim Constanzo in the Baden Village area, who told WCNC Charlotte in 2014 other neighbors were tired of the tower, calling it an eyesore.

But by 2015, Kinsinger had enough. He used his own money to buy a billboard in a week-long campaign railing against the tower while continuing to speak out at municipal government meetings. Rick Joyner spoke with WCNC Charlotte in 2015, promising work was moving forward to complete the tower's restoration.