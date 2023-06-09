Multiple new housing developments ‘just the beginning’ for growth in Lancaster, city says

From Indian Land to Kershaw, growth is on full display in Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, S.C. — It's often noted that about 100 people move to Charlotte every day, but the Queen City isn't the only area seeing growth.

Surrounding counties, cities, and towns are also seeing a surge of people moving in.

Lancaster, South Carolina is one of them with several major housing developments on the way.

Recent census data shows the city has a population of more than 8,800.

But, Alize Thomas, a city spokeswoman, said growth from Charlotte is bringing new life.

“All these years I've heard, you know, we're just a slow little town and all this, but now it's like, fastly moving," Thomas said. “Right now, we have three huge subdivisions happening right here in the city of Lancaster.”

She said one project will bring around 280 homes to University Drive off Charlotte Highway with construction expected to begin next spring.

Then, minutes away, near the Arrowood subdivision, 250 homes are expected. Developers are working through the approval process and hoping to have it underway next year, according to Thomas.

Also, behind Applebee's off Highway 9 bypass, Thomas said, dozens of additional homes are on the way.

"It's just the beginning for Lancaster and even the county," Thomas said.

From Indian Land to Kershaw, County Administrator Dennis Marstall said there's a lot in the works.

"Where the new Duke Energy whitewater center is between here and Great Falls, there's going to be over 400 units there," Marstall said, "There's even a talk for larger track of maybe up to over 1000 units. So, we have growth county wide.”

Nicholas Turbyfill lives in Lancaster and helps manage 521 BBQ & Grill downtown. He believes the developments will be good for the city and the restaurants bottom line.

"It’ll help out the economy a lot," Turbyfill said. "It’ll help everything build, you know? Just have more business going. In a town that’s really thriving for it.”

To accommodate the growth, the city said it's looking at ways to fix roads, improve traffic, and add to quality of life, including enhancing the greenway.