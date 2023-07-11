113 people a day moving to Charlotte region, study shows

A new study by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance found more than 100 people a day are moving to the region - the highest level in more than a decade.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The growth in Charlotte is on full display from the cranes up high to the workers down below.

“I feel like I always see like the new construction coming up and I always want to know what they’re doing," Merideth Turney, who was walking through Uptown, said.

A big driver of the new builds is the number of people coming. New research from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance finds 113 people a day are moving to the region - the highest level in more than a decade.

“They tend to skew a little bit younger than the people who live here already," Antony Burton, Principal Researcher with the Charlotte Alliance, said. "They're slightly more educated, in general. Slightly wealthier than the people who are already here.”

Burton said cost of living and quality of life compared to other major cities are significant contributors to the growth.

“We're really seeing a broader trend of people leaving the northeast, some in more expensive markets on the west coast as well, and moving to markets like Charlotte," Burton said.

And it's not just Charlotte feeling the effects, he said.

“You have places like Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, York counties, they've been growing for a while," Burton said, "but we've seen increased growth in some of the outer-ring counties, like a Catawba County, like a Rowan County, like a Stanly County.”

He said, accommodating the growth is the city's focus with a tight housing market at play and infrastructure, like roadways, already busy.

But the interest from developers is already clear.

According to Charlotte Center City Partners, thousands of residential units and hotel rooms are already on the way, along with new office and business space in and around Uptown.