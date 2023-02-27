Latta Place survey open, leaders seeking opinions on what to do with historic location

A controversial Juneteenth event led to the Latta Plantation being closed in 2021. Leaders are now seeking input on what to do with the location.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A new purpose could be in store for Latta Place, the historic plantation and education center in Huntersville.

On Monday, Mecklenburg County officials announced that a survey is now open to the public to determine future uses for Latta Place.

The plantation is located at the Latta Nature Preserve in Huntersville. The location includes an 1800s home that in the modern day has been used as an education center to teach people about Antebellum-era North Carolina.

In 2021, controversy erupted when an event was planned for Juneteenth on the former plantation with Confederate soldier reenactments and, "hear stories from the massa himself."

The event was canceled days in advance after social media backlash and Mecklenburg County officials then chose not to renew a contract with the site's directors. The county had held a contract with the operators of the site since the 1970s.

Since the site temporarily closed, county leaders and community members have pondered what to do with the location.

With the survey released on Monday, leaders may have more of a direction as to where they want to go with the project.