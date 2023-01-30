Drivers seen disrupting traffic, performing stunts in Uptown; no arrests or citations issued

Cars were seen doing doughnuts at an intersection near the NASCAR Hall of Fame Sunday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests were made after drivers disrupted traffic by performing stunts in Uptown on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded around Brevard Street near the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Sunday around 10:30 p.m. for a large group of vehicles blocking an intersection and performing burnouts and other stunts.

As police were called to the area, dozens of people were seen running away from the scene, and cars participating in the stunts drove off.

CMPD says officers dispersed the traffic and regular traffic resumed around 10:48 p.m.

According to CMPD, no arrests or citations were issued. CMPD says they monitored the group throughout the night and prevented any similar behavior from taking place in Charlotte.

Arrests have been made previously in similar incidents involving groups on dirt bikes, ATVs, and bicycles.

