WHEN IS SCHOOL CLOSED?

Monday, September 2: Labor Day

Wednesday, October 9: Teacher workday

Wednesday, October 16: Early release day

Monday, October 28: Teacher workday

Tuesday, November 5: Teacher workday

Monday, November 11: Veterans Day

Wednesday, November 27: Annual leave day

Thursday, November 28: November 29- Thanksgiving Holiday

December 23: January 3, 2020 - Winter Break

Wednesday, January 8: Early release day

Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King Jr.

Friday, January 24: Teacher Workday

Monday, February 17: Teacher Workday

Wednesday, March 4: Early release day

Friday, March 27: Teacher workday

Thursday, April 9: Teacher workday

Friday, April 10: Holiday

April 13- April 17: Spring Break

Wednesday, April 29: Early release day

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day

Tuesday, June 9: Last day of school

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS:

Child Nutrition Services, 980-343-6041

Coordinated School Health, 980-343-6269

Exceptional Children, 980-343-6960

Transportation, 980-343-6715

Student Placement, 980-343-5335

Pre-Kindergarten Services, 980-343-5950

Parent University, 980-343-0318

Magnet Program, 980-343-5030

Athletics, 980-343-6980

FIND A BUS

Here comes the bus APP

Signing up is EASY! On your desktop computer, you can sign up at https://herecomesthebus.com/getting-started/. You will need the district code (73877) and your student's ID number (contact your child's school if you don't have it) to sign up. For your smartphone or tablet, download the Here Comes the Bus app from the App Store or Google Play.

Once activated, you can customize or edit features, including how the app will communicate with you and the size of the notification radius around your bus stop.

FOOD MENU

SEVERE WEATHER PLAN

Two-hour delay

When schools open two hours late because of severe weather, the start of school is delayed but the ending bell time does not change. All employees other than bus drivers will report to work at the usual time (unless a notification is issued). Principals will develop a modified bell schedule to accommodate the late start and will collaborate with the cafeteria manager on a lunch schedule that allows all students to eat.

Early Dismissal

If school is dismissed early, public notification will occur by 1 p.m. All buses will follow their regular afternoon routes unless otherwise notified. All students will be delivered to their regularly assigned afternoon bus stops, except ASEP students, whose parents will pick them up at their home schools.

