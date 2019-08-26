CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

WHEN IS SCHOOL CLOSED? 

Click here for your school's bell schedule 

Monday, September 2: Labor Day

Wednesday, October 9: Teacher workday 

Wednesday, October 16: Early release day 

Monday, October 28: Teacher workday 

Tuesday, November 5: Teacher workday 

Monday, November 11: Veterans Day 

Wednesday, November 27:  Annual leave day 

Thursday, November 28: November 29- Thanksgiving Holiday 

December 23: January 3, 2020 - Winter Break 

Wednesday, January 8: Early release day 

Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. 

Friday, January 24: Teacher Workday 

Monday, February 17: Teacher Workday 

Wednesday, March 4: Early release day

Friday, March 27: Teacher workday 

Thursday, April 9: Teacher workday 

Friday, April 10: Holiday 

April 13- April 17: Spring Break 

Wednesday, April 29: Early release day 

Monday, May 25: Memorial Day 

Tuesday, June 9: Last day of school 

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS:

Child Nutrition Services, 980-343-6041 
Coordinated School Health, 980-343-6269
Exceptional Children, 980-343-6960
Transportation, 980-343-6715
Student Placement, 980-343-5335
Pre-Kindergarten Services, 980-343-5950
Parent University, 980-343-0318 
Magnet Program, 980-343-5030
 Athletics, 980-343-6980

CMS SUPERINTENDENT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' new superintendent quickly rose up the ranks over 15 years, from making $37,000 as a teacher in 2004 to now $280,000 as the leader of one of the country's largest school districts.

The school board unanimously picked Earnest Winston as the new leader of CMS Friday morning, approving a three-year contract. He was the only person considered for the job.

Click here to access PowerSchool Parent Portal

FIND A BUS

Here comes the bus APP 

Signing up is EASY! On your desktop computer, you can sign up at https://herecomesthebus.com/getting-started/. You will need the district code (73877) and your student's ID number (contact your child's school if you don't have it) to sign up. For your smartphone or tablet, download the Here Comes the Bus app from the App Store or Google Play.

Once activated, you can customize or edit features, including how the app will communicate with you and the size of the notification radius around your bus stop.

FOOD MENU

Click here for your child's specific school

SEVERE WEATHER PLAN 

Two-hour delay 

When schools open two hours late because of severe weather, the start of school is delayed but the ending bell time does not change. All employees other than bus drivers will report to work at the usual time (unless a notification is issued). Principals will develop a modified bell schedule to accommodate the late start and will collaborate with the cafeteria manager on a lunch schedule that allows all students to eat.

Early Dismissal 

If school is dismissed early, public notification will occur by 1 p.m. All buses will follow their regular afternoon routes unless otherwise notified. All students will be delivered to their regularly assigned afternoon bus stops, except ASEP students, whose parents will pick them up at their home schools.

