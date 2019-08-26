CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
WHEN IS SCHOOL CLOSED?
Monday, September 2: Labor Day
Wednesday, October 9: Teacher workday
Wednesday, October 16: Early release day
Monday, October 28: Teacher workday
Tuesday, November 5: Teacher workday
Monday, November 11: Veterans Day
Wednesday, November 27: Annual leave day
Thursday, November 28: November 29- Thanksgiving Holiday
December 23: January 3, 2020 - Winter Break
Wednesday, January 8: Early release day
Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King Jr.
Friday, January 24: Teacher Workday
Monday, February 17: Teacher Workday
Wednesday, March 4: Early release day
Friday, March 27: Teacher workday
Thursday, April 9: Teacher workday
Friday, April 10: Holiday
April 13- April 17: Spring Break
Wednesday, April 29: Early release day
Monday, May 25: Memorial Day
Tuesday, June 9: Last day of school
IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS:
Child Nutrition Services, 980-343-6041
Coordinated School Health, 980-343-6269
Exceptional Children, 980-343-6960
Transportation, 980-343-6715
Student Placement, 980-343-5335
Pre-Kindergarten Services, 980-343-5950
Parent University, 980-343-0318
Magnet Program, 980-343-5030
Athletics, 980-343-6980
CMS SUPERINTENDENT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' new superintendent quickly rose up the ranks over 15 years, from making $37,000 as a teacher in 2004 to now $280,000 as the leader of one of the country's largest school districts.
The school board unanimously picked Earnest Winston as the new leader of CMS Friday morning, approving a three-year contract. He was the only person considered for the job.
FIND A BUS
Here comes the bus APP
Signing up is EASY! On your desktop computer, you can sign up at https://herecomesthebus.com/getting-started/. You will need the district code (73877) and your student's ID number (contact your child's school if you don't have it) to sign up. For your smartphone or tablet, download the Here Comes the Bus app from the App Store or Google Play.
Once activated, you can customize or edit features, including how the app will communicate with you and the size of the notification radius around your bus stop.
FOOD MENU
SEVERE WEATHER PLAN
Two-hour delay
When schools open two hours late because of severe weather, the start of school is delayed but the ending bell time does not change. All employees other than bus drivers will report to work at the usual time (unless a notification is issued). Principals will develop a modified bell schedule to accommodate the late start and will collaborate with the cafeteria manager on a lunch schedule that allows all students to eat.
Early Dismissal
If school is dismissed early, public notification will occur by 1 p.m. All buses will follow their regular afternoon routes unless otherwise notified. All students will be delivered to their regularly assigned afternoon bus stops, except ASEP students, whose parents will pick them up at their home schools.
