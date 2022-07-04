One year later, community remembers 6 killed in Rock Hill shooting

Example video title will go here for this video

Among the victims were Rock Hill doctor Robert Lesslie, Barbara Lesslie, Adah Lesslie, Noah Lesslie, Robert Shook and Tom Lewis.

The victims were Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, their two grandchildren -- Adah, 9, and Noah, 5 -- as well as James Lewis and Robert Shook. Lewis and Shook were at the Lesslie home to do HVAC work.

Thursday marks a year since police say former NFL player Phillip Adams killed six people at a home on Marshall Road in Rock Hill before taking his own life.

One year later : Learning to live with grief





Thomas Lewis, who is the father of James Lewis, said time doesn't heal all wounds, but he's learning to live with the loss.

“It’s an understatement to say that there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him," Lewis said. "There’s really not an hour that goes by."

Lewis said his son was a single father to three children. The 38-year-old dedicated his life to his parents, his children, and the woman he planned to marry.

The elder Lewis said his life changed drastically since that day; his health has deteriorated and he suffers from insomnia. And when he does sleep, he dreams of his son, who was his best friend.

“He liked to laugh, he loved good jokes, he loved pranks, he loved to fish," Lewis said. "No parent should outlive their child."

Lewis shares his pain with the Lesslie and the Shook families.

Dr. Robert Lesslie was a prominent doctor in Rock Hill. He treated patients at Riverview Family Medicine & Urgent Care.

Jeff Lesslie, who lost his parents and his two children, said this in a statement shared with WCNC Charlotte: