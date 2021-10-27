Fans flood into Uptown to tailgate ahead of Mexico vs. Ecuador soccer game

To kick it off, the AT&T Futbol Fiesta took over Romare Bearden Park offering games, food, and giveaways.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium welcomed fans of a different kind of football Wednesday -- Mexico and Ecuador's soccer teams face off at 8:30 p.m.

This is just a taste of what's to come for soccer in the Queen City as the Charlotte FC will have its first season next year.

The team’s first season was supposed to start this year but pushed to 2022. The team's owner, David Tepper, has said he believes that will put them in a better position.

“We’re going to be more prepared with this little delay than we ever would've been," Tepper said.

“I cannot wait to get the ball rolling in 2022," Erik Krakauer with Charlotte FC said.

Krakauer said Wednesday night's game is a good one to hold the fans over.

“We have a huge match-up at Bank of America Stadium between Mexico and Ecuador,” Krakauer said.

"It's a beautiful day to have a soccer game tonight,” Jason Morris said.

Morris said he has high expectations for it.

“It's going to be a really good crowd," Morris said.

Morris believes nearby businesses will cash in on it.

“When the games are over everybody loves to go out and do other stuff, eat and drink and stuff, it gets really packed here," Morris said.

It’s a welcome boost for an Uptown that hasn’t completely bounced back yet.

“Down in the city they still have some stuff closed," Morris said.

Morris believes events like these bring the city another step back to its former bustling glory.