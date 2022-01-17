All lanes on I-77 north near John Belk Freeway closed due to crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of I-77 North are closed near Exit 8, Remount Road, in Charlotte, due to a crash involving a truck early Monday morning.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road is expected to be closed for a while, with crews hoping to have the scene cleared by 8 a.m. Transportation officials are asking people to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary due to the possibility of black ice following Sunday's winter storm.
First responders were called to hundreds of accidents statewide Sunday, including an overturned truck on I-77 in Mooresville.
Drivers are asked to take Exit 8 to Remount Road, turn right onto Remount Road, and follow Remount Road to NC 49 North/S Tryon Street. Turn left onto NC 49 North/S Tryon Street, follow NC 49 North/S Tryon Street to NC 160 South/West Blvd, and turn left onto NC 160 South/West Blvd. Follow NC 160 South/West Blvd to the on-ramps for I-77, and take the on-ramp to re-access I-77 at Exit 9.
