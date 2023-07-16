York County leaders look to eliminate seats on library board

York County leaders will take a vote which will decide if the York County Library Board rom 10 seats to seven on Monday.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County leaders could remove three seats on the county library board in an upcoming meeting. Some people believe this will make it easier to pass harmful legislation, like banning books.

Inside the walls of the Fort Mill library, thousands of stories line the shelves, however, one story is playing out in a completely different way. Katie Rutland with CAPE said it’s gone on for far too long.

“Why are you doing this why is this necessary,” Rutland said. “This has been an ongoing issue for over a year and a half in York County.”

York County leaders will take a vote on Monday to decide if the York County Library Board will shrink from 10 seats to seven.

“Going from 10 to 7 is less people on the board that have an opinion that might not line up with theirs,” Rutland said.

Rutland is the founder of CAPE, Community Advocates for Public Education. She said if this passes, there’s a lot to read between the lines. She said it will make it easier for certain members of the board to push forward controversial topics like banning books.

“The timing is suspicious and the entire situation is rotten,” Rutland said. “And this is not what democracy looks like.”

Debrah Dahlin, Chair of the York County Library Board said the topic of banning books has been a hot one. Many have claimed there are age-inappropriate books in the children's sections, including pornography.

“We have had a difficult situation for library staff,” Dahlin said. “I want to assure the public we have no porn in the library.”

Dahlin said the possible decision to cut three seats came as a shock to her.

“We haven’t been told why the board is being reconfigured in a smaller way,” Dahlin said.

In a York County meeting from June 5, Commissioner Watts Huckabee said the reason came down to a board attendance.

“They can’t vote because they don’t have a quorum,” Huckabee said. “The issue maybe is the people serving don’t see the time worth it.”