Man charged with murder in Cramerton shooting

Police said the suspect in this case, Jonathan Elijah Jones, has been identified and arrested.

CRAMERTON, N.C. — A person was killed following a shooting in Cramerton, the Gaston County Police Department reports.

According to police, early Monday morning the Cramerton Police Department responded to the 400 block of Fifteenth Street in reference to a possible breaking and entering in progress.

Once on scene, the investigating officers determined a victim had been shot during the incident. The victim was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The Gaston County Police responded to assist with the investigation.

