Lyles confirms 2022 re-election run in Thanksgiving video

She made the announcement during a recorded message shared on social media.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotteans enjoyed Thanksgiving Day festivities, mayor Vi Lyles took time to share a recorded message to her social media with her family, sharing what she's thankful for.

She also used the video to confirm her plans for 2022: she's running for re-election.

"I want you to know I'm so proud of our community for all of the good works that our community is doing, for jobs and housing and so much more," she said on Thursday. "And I also want to let you know -- and I ask for your support -- that I'm going to run for re-election in 2022."

Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours! I ask for your support as I run for re-election in 2022. Happy Holidays! #cltpol pic.twitter.com/HMoAiRGtg6 — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) November 25, 2021

Lyles, the Democratic incumbent, is thus far the only person to declare her intentions for the 2022 election.

The mayoral race was one of a handful of Charlotte elections delayed until 2022. City leaders previously said delayed census data from 2020 forced them to push the date back.

