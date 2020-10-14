Here is where you can early vote in Mecklenburg County

33 early voting sites will open in Mecklenburg County on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting begins Thursday, October 15 in North Carolina at 33 sites across Mecklenburg County, and at locations statewide.

This in-person voting allows voters to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

There are key differences between early voting and traditional voting on Election Day.

During early voting, registered voters can vote at any early voting location in their county. Unlike on Election Day, they do not need to visit the designated voting site for their precinct.

Those not yet registered can register to vote during the early voting period at any of the early voting locations. This is called "one-stop" voting, where someone can register and vote in the same visit. The same rules apply from the earlier voter registration period: you must be a U.S. citizen, you must live in that county, you must be at least least 18 years old, must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction. (Here are more details on who is eligible to vote.)

In North Carolina, early voting starts October 15, 2020, and ends October 31, 2020. In South Carolina, the rules are different but still allow voters to cast ballots before Election Day.

Find the One-Stop Sites in your County: One-stop Site Lookup

Mecklenburg County early voting locations

Ardrey Kell High School 10220 Ardrey Kell Rd., Charlotte

Bank of America Stadium 800 S Mint St., Charlotte

Beatties Ford Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd. Charlotte

Bojangles Entertainment Complex 2700 E Independence Blvd., Charlotte

Butler High School 1810 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Matthews

Carmel Commons Shopping Center 7601 Pineville-Matthews Rd Charlotte

Community House Middle School 9500 Community House Rd, Charlotte

Cornelius Town Hall 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius

East Mecklenburg High School 6800 Monroe Rd., Charlotte

Former Wells Fargo Southpark Area 4525 Sharon Rd., Charlotte

Garinger High School 1100 Eastway Dr., Charlotte

Hickory Grove Elementary School 6300 Highland Ave., Charlotte

Hornets Nest Pavilion 6301 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte

Hough High School 12420 Bailey Rd., Cornelius

Independence High School 1967 Patriot Dr., Charlotte

Mallard Creek High School 3825 Johnston Oehler Rd., Charlotte

Matthews Elementary School 200 E McDowell St., Matthews

Mt. Island Library 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way, Charlotte

Myers Park High School 2400 Colony Rd., Charlotte

North County Regional Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln., Huntersville

North Mecklenburg High School 11201 Old Statesville Rd., Huntersville

Olympic High School 4301 Sandy Porter Rd., Charlotte

Providence High School 1800 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte

Queens Sports Complex At Marion Diehl Park 2229 Tyvola Rd., Charlotte

Renaissance West STEAM Academy 3241 New Renaissance Way, Charlotte

South Mecklenburg High School 8900 Park Rd., Charlotte

Southwest Middle School 13624 Steele Creek Rd., Charlotte

Spectrum Center 333 E Trade St., Charlotte

UNC Charlotte 8911 University Rd., Charlotte

University Area 8802 JW Clay Blvd Charlotte

West Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd., Charlotte