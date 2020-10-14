Here's how you can track your absentee ballot in the Carolinas

Remember in-person early voting starts tomorrow, October 15th, and runs through October 31st.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Carolinas, there are several tools that allow you to track your absentee ballot. If you have not received it via mail yet, don’t worry! You can check to see if it is still "outbound."

North Carolina Absentee Tracking

North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a tool called BallotTrax, which allows you to see exactly what stage of the process your absentee ballot is in.

After you log in you, will see the status. Important to note, NCSBE says it will take roughly 7 to 10 days to arrive.

You can use this same tool to track your absentee ballot after you mail it back if that is your ballot return of choice. A second tool is available for absentee voters in NC. On NCSBE.gov, under the voter search tool, you will find information related to your absentee ballot; however, within this tool, it does link you back to BallotTrax.

Remember in-person early voting starts tomorrow, October 15th, and runs through October 31st. Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail can deliver their completed ballot an early voting site in their county. Ballots will be kept securely and delivered to the county board of elections for processing.

South Carolina Absentee Tracking