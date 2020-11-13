Mecklenburg Board of Elections vote to certify the election was not unanimous, Republicans vote no

President Trump has won the state of North Carolina. The results were certified in boards of elections across the state, but in Mecklenburg, it wasn’t unanimous.

Mary Potter Summa who was one of those no votes said she's been on this board for 11 years and this is the first time she hasn’t certified results. The reasoning wasn’t because something Mecklenburg did was wrong, but because of the new rules from the state board of elections she felt wasn’t legal.

"This is the first time that we have received directives from the state board of elections that were in clear violation of the law,” Potter Summa said.

“They didn’t want any vote counted past the three days that is in the state statute,” said John Gresham, a Democrat on the board.

Gresham said the votes were counted because the state board elections director Karen Brinson bell allowed ballots to come in until November 12th. This move was made because of the pandemic.



“I do not feel that she had the emergency powers at all, emergency powers are triggered when there's a disruption in the election," Potter Summa said. "There was no disruption in this election."



"When those things that the state board had done were challenged by the republicans, the courts had rebuffed those challenges,” Gresham said.

The Supreme court did allow for the Nov. 12th extension.

Potter Summa also disagreed with their ability to ballot track ballots that didn’t have a postmark.

"The state directives said we could ballot track, that’s not in the statute,” Potter Summa said.

"They were people who it was found who had indeed put their ballot in the mail before or on election day,” Gresham said.

Gresham also pointed to the extension of helping votes that were stuck in a delayed postal system.

"We looked at votes on Thursday that were postmarked in October that did not arrive here until the 7th or 8th," Gresham said. "Is there some reason that voter's vote shouldn’t count?”

“We have counted all those ballots, which I think is in violation of the law,” Potter Summa said.

Potter summa says they were also allowed to count ballots that didn’t have the witness's name and address on it which she also did not approve of.