Non-registered voters can complete same-day registration at early voting sites in NC

In-person early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday, October 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In North Carolina, in-person early voting starts this Thursday, October 15, and ends October 31. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, those not registered to vote in a county may register at early voting sites during the early voting period.

It’s called "same-day registration." It's your last opportunity to cast a ballot in this upcoming election if you didn’t register before the North Carolina October 9 deadline.

How same-day registration works:

Registrants will complete and sign an NC Voter Registration application at an early voting site within the county you reside. Registrants must attest their eligibility by completing and signing the registration application. Registrants must provide proof of where they live in North Carolina.

Proof of residence options:

NC driver’s license

Any government-issued photo ID provided that the card includes the voter's current name and address

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document showing the voter’s name and address

A current college/university photo identification card paired with proof of campus habitation

After completing that process, you get to vote! Within days, the county board of elections will begin to verify your registration. The ballot will be counted unless the county board of elections determines that the individual was not qualified to vote.

If you are already registered but plan to vote early, or if you are planning to participate in same-day registration at an early voting site, you can find a site within your county here.