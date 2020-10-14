Spectrum Center prepares for early voting to start Thursday

New safety precautions have been installed in the main concourse of the arena to protect workers and voters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting in starts at 8 a.m. Thursday at 33 locations across Mecklenburg County. The early voting period in North Carolina lasts from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31.

Mecklenburg County added several new early voting sites to help cut down on crowds amid the pandemic, including Spectrum Center, Bojangles Coliseum, and Bank of America Stadium.

Starting outside the doors, Spectrum Center has lines set up with markers on the ground to space people out six feet apart before they cast their ballot.

“We really haven't had an event since March, and this building is meant to be alive with people,” said Donna Julian, executive vice president of Hornets Sports and Entertainment and general manager of Spectrum Center. “So, we're really excited about having people come in and exercise their right to vote."

Once people come inside the building, signs are up reminding people to wear a face covering. Plexiglass sneeze guards are installed in the lobby to protect workers and voters. Hand sanitizer stations are also available.

Voters will be provided with a pre-packaged stylus pen to make their choice in the voting booth, and 38 voting machines are spaced out six feet apart.

"We're hopeful that the flow will kind of keep it going so the line will hopefully be moving,” Julian said. “But yeah, we are prepared that we're going to have some large groups that are going to come, and we're going to try to get them through as quickly as possible, but in a safe and effective manner as well."

In Mecklenburg County, 778,641 people are registered to vote, according to state election data. Those who weren't able to register before the deadline can participate in same-day registration at early voting sites in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County director of elections Michael Dickerson said he is hoping for a high percentage of voter turnout.

"History generally runs from 65 to 70%,” Dickerson said. “A good election's about 67, 68%. That's what we're hoping for. If we can get up to the 67, 68%, that would be great."

To cut down on crowds at the early voting locations, Dickerson is encouraging people to think ahead.

"Plan your vote,” he said. “That's what we're telling everybody. Plan your vote. Know what you want to vote for. Plan where you want to go, and plan what time you want to go."

Early voting is the first big event being held at Spectrum Center since March. While people would normally come to the arena for a basketball game or concert, Julian said she hopes people can make a new memory by voting at this location in this election.

"Come early and come soon and exercise your right to vote,” Julian said. “We'd love for you to come to the Spectrum Center, and we're going to do our best to get you in here as safely and efficiently as possible."