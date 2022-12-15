Madison Cawthorn sued by powerhouse Indiana law firm for more than $193K in legal bills

The Bopp Law Firm did say Cawthorn promised to pay them, but the congressman's offices were unreachable by WCNC Charlotte.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Congressman Madison Cawthorn is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by an Indiana law firm that claims he hasn't repaid them more than $193,000 in legal fees this year.

According to the suit filed in the US District Court in Southern Indiana, Rep. Cawthorn retained the Bopp Law Firm from Terre Haute to handle a challenge about if Cawthorn was qualified to run for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The suit claims Cawthorn hired the firm in January 2022 for the task, producing eight documents as exhibits when filed.

The lawsuit's exhibit includes the signed service agreement between the firm and Cawthorn, along with seven invoices showing the fees the congressman apparently racked up over the course of six months, from February through July. The final bill from the Bopp Law Firm comes out to $193,296.85 before unpaid interest and fees for collecting unpaid amounts.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to James Bopp Jr., lead counsel and founder of the firm for further information. Bopp said while they had filed suit, Cawthorn has promised to repay the fees, and that the firm was hopeful that would happen.

WCNC Charlotte also reached out to Cawthorn's offices in Washington and North Carolina for comment but was unable to reach anyone immediately. A voicemail was left with the Washington office, but it is unknown when or if a reply could be provided since Cawthorn's in-person office on Capitol Hill has apparently been vacated before his term ends. Calls to his field offices in North Carolina were also unsuccessful.

Cawthorn's hopes to stay in office were dashed during the Republican primary elections earlier this year. Fellow Republican Chuck Edwards, who currently represents Asheville in the North Carolina state Senate, won the 2022 election for Cawthorn's federal seat.