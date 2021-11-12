Friday Night Frenzy: Playoffs Round 2

NCHSAA playoffs continue, and two independent schools in the Charlotte area are in the NCISAA semifinals!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Welcome back to another week of Friday Night Frenzy! Playoffs are still ongoing for Charlotte-area high school football teams, and we're once again diving into two match-ups in the post-season!

Ardrey Kell vs. East Forsyth

It's round two of the playoffs for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, and Ardrey Kell's Knights are crusading against the Eagles of East Forsyth in division 3A. Will the Eagles soar, or will the Knights battle their way to a win?

FINAL SCORE:

Ardrey Kell: 0

East Forsyth: 17

Charlotte Christian vs. Providence Day School

We're now in the semifinals for the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association's football season, and this week we're getting up close with Providence Day School and Charlotte Christian in Division 1. Will Providence's Chargers storm to a win? Or will Charlotte Christian's Knights seize victory?

FINAL SCORE:

Charlotte Christian: 17

Providence Day School: 21

