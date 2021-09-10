Friday Night Frenzy: Week 4

See which teams will go head to head in Week 4 of Friday Night Frenzy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Week 4 of high school football, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy!

WCNC Charlotte has a look at five games local high school teams are facing off in as the season continues. Which teams will add one to their W column this week?

Weddington vs. Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell's Knights head to Matthews to go head-to-head in a duel against the Warriors at Weddington High. Which team will prevail?

FINAL SCORE

Weddington -

Ardrey Kell -

South Meck v. Cuthbertson

South Meck's Sabres hope to claw their way to victory against the Cavaliers at Cuthbertson High School. Will the Sabres triumph?

*Insert Embed here*

FINAL SCORE

South Meck -

Cuthbertson -

Cox Mill vs. Hough

Cox Mill's Chargers are energized for their match against the Huskies at Hough High School.

*Insert Embed here*

FINAL SCORE

Cox Mill -

Hough -

West Meck vs. Harding

Harding's Rams are going in head-first against the Hawks at West Meck this week. See which will come out on top.

*Insert Embed here*

FINAL SCORE

West Meck -

Harding -

Charlotte Catholic vs. Blessed Trinity

The Charlotte Catholic Cougars will face off against the Blessed Trinity Titans at home this week. Find out which team will be victorious.

*Insert Embed here*

FINAL SCORE

Charlotte Catholic -

Blessed Trinity -