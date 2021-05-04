Carolina Panthers trade to get QB Sam Darnold from the Jets

The New York Jets will receive three draft picks in exchange for the quarterback.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have traded the New York Jets for quarterback Sam Darnold.

In exchange, the Jets will get the Panthers' sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft and a second- and fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Darnold played college football for USC and the Jets drafted him as the third overall pick in 2018.

The Panthers' current starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, signed a three-year, $63-million contract with the Panthers in March 2020. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He played for the Vikings for three seasons before heading to, none-other-than the New York Jets.