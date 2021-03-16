Panthers free-agent tracker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL free agency officially begins on March 17, but the legal tampering period began on March 15.
That meant teams and players could work out deals, but no signings or announcements are allowed until the period officially opened up.
We are tracking the free-agent signings for the Carolina Panthers here.
MARCH 15
According to people familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers addressed their offensive line of the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, agreeing to terms with free-agent offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deals won’t become official until the league's business year begins Wednesday. Elflein received a three-year, $13.5 million deal with $6 million guaranteed, while Erving agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.