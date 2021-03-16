Panthers free-agent tracker

Carolina is using the free agency period to address several needs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NFL free agency officially begins on March 17, but the legal tampering period began on March 15.

That meant teams and players could work out deals, but no signings or announcements are allowed until the period officially opened up.

We are tracking the free-agent signings for the Carolina Panthers here.

MARCH 15

According to people familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers addressed their offensive line of the first day of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, agreeing to terms with free-agent offensive linemen Pat Elflein and Cameron Erving.

Carolina addressing its offensive line today. Erving started at LT for half a season during the Chiefs SB run in 2019. @wcnc https://t.co/a5jbNgqaLs — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 15, 2021