Panthers defensive end, Wes Horton, announced his retirement from football in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Carolina in 2013, Horton played six seasons with the Panthers before signing with New Orleans last offseason and then finishing the 2019 season back in Carolina. He played in 83 career games with 38 starts.

In his Instagram post, Horton said: "I’ve been back and forth on my future playing football and after coming to a conclusion I will be stepping away from the game of football."

Horton said his decision to leave the game came in two parts. The first, his overall health.

"The little injuries I’ve accumulated over the years have finally caught up to me and when weighing the risk, I’d rather preserve what’s left of my body," Horton said."

Horton said he also hopes to spend more time mentoring the next generation.

"I believe I found that success as an undrafted rookie playing 7 seasons and at one point being tied for the most sack fumbles in the NFL. With all that being said, I will be coaching the defensive line at my high school Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks," Horton said.

Horton's retirement comes just a week after Greg Olsen and the Panthers agreed to mutually part ways and a few weeks after Luke Kuechly announced his retirement.

