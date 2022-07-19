COO of Tepper Sports leaves more than two months after CEO departs

Mark Hart is the latest executive to leave Tepper Sports and Entertainment after the CEO departed in May 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Tepper Sports and Entertainment executive has exited the company, more than two months after its CEO stepped down.

WCNC Charlotte confirmed Tuesday Mark Hart resigned as the company's chief operating officer effective Monday. The reason for his departure wasn't immediately known, and WCNC Charlotte asked for more information.

Hart's departure marks the latest exit from billionaire hedge fund manager and sports team owner David Tepper's company. In May 2022, Nick Kelly left his post as CEO just three months after assuming the role. The company said he stepped away after helping launch the Charlotte FC soccer team and serving as the team president.

One of Tepper's companies has since fired back with a complaint in Delaware bankruptcy court calling for a declaratory judgment and relief. A judge has greenlit a $20 million loan from one of Tepper's companies to another to finance the failed project's debts.

