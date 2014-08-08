Bank of America stadium renovations set to debut at inaugural home match for Charlotte FC in March

The $50 million project includes upgraded food and beverage options, new field level seating, and soccer-specific locker rooms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Renovations at Bank of America Stadium are almost ready to debut for the Charlotte FC inaugural home match on March 5.

The $50 million project began in mid-March 2021 and includes a 211-foot wide-angle single LED screen along the stadium’s Mint Street façade and an improved Lowe’s East Gate outside.

“I assure you that this building will be ready to go and exciting on March 5th when the ball is on the pitch,” Mark Hart, vice president and chief operating officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment said Monday during a tour he and others provided reporters.

As fans enter the stadium, they’ll see an upgraded main concourse with bars featuring 360-degree LED video boards, as well as grab-&-go markets with hot entrees, packaged snacks, and beverages.

“When we were thinking about our vision for Bank of America Stadium, there were a lot of ideas that went into how we can reimagine the way we serve food to our guests,” said Carter Witt, vice president of hospitality & strategy at Levy Restaurants. “So, our goals were to make the process faster and more efficient, while maintaining quality and expanding our variety.”

The Gallery, which debuted at limited capacity in 2020 and full capacity in 2021, will be open for the Charlotte FC matches. It features a dozen 12-person private suites and two 18-person suite clubs on the field level of Bank of America’s west end zone.

The Gallery also has reserved field-side cushioned seats outside with personal TVs.

A new addition in 2022 that will debut for Charlotte FC matches is The Vault. It is a premium club area located on the North Sideline surrounding the Charlotte FC entrance tunnel.

“Our players will actually process out of the locker room through The Vault where folks are standing right there by our fans as they walk onto the pitch before the match,” said Jake Burns, chief revenue officer for Tepper Sports and Entertainment, “and fans will be able to cheer them as they walk back into the locker room after a victory.”

The Vault includes reserved field-side cushioned seats and access to the private indoor lounge, premium all-inclusive food and beverage, concierge service, and a dedicated game day entrance.

The Vault, which has field seating for approximately 150 fans for soccer matches, is already sold out for the Charlotte FC season.

The new soccer-specific locker room for Charlotte FC players features a player entry corridor with decorative, suspended chandeliers, 30 player lockers with integrated back-lit logo, USB charging ports, and embroidered locker seats.

The player lounge includes a residential-style kitchen with a large communal island and café seating, a “living room” area and media wall, as well as bar-height banquette seating with charging and connectivity built in.

The training/sports medicine suite includes private offices for club trainers, individual exam and massage rooms, and a hydrotherapy room with hot and cold plunge pools.

The inaugural home match for Charlotte FC will be at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium against the LA Galaxy.

Bank of America Stadium opened in the summer of 1996. It seats 75,525 people.

In December, the Charlotte City council voted to rezone 55-acres of landed currently owned by the Charlotte Pipe & Foundry Company. The land, which is located directly across from Bank of America Stadium near the interchange of Interstate 77 and Interstate 277, has been a rumored frontrunner as a location to build a possible new stadium.

David Tepper, owned of both the Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte FC, has been open about his desire to build a new stadium in Charlotte.

Charlotte FC will build its team headquarters on the land previously occupied by the Eastland Mall in east Charlotte.