Motorcycle involved in fatal crash on I-77 southbound

Traffic was rerouted off I-77 southbound and forced to exit at S. Tryon.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a fatal accident on Interstate-77 early Sunday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:40 a.m. involving a car and motorcycle on I-77 southbound.

NC Highway Patrol has not released any further information on which driver died or the cause of the crash. 

The road was shut down for hours while officers investigated the crash.

