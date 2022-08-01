QC Happenings: 10 ways to have an epic weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and slight afternoon, storm chances, this weekend is shaping up to be a great time to see what's happening in Charlotte. Take advantage of the nice weather and explore what the Queen City has to offer.
Friday, Aug. 26
Food Truck Friday
Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, Black Food Truck Friday, and University City Food Truck Friday.
Fridays @ Camp North End
Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.
Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo @ Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers' preseason continues with a home match against the Buffalo Bills Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $28 and can be purchased here.
RELATED: 'We're all rooting for him': What Baker Mayfield's current and former teammates are saying about the Panthers QB
Saturday, Aug. 27
Clear the Shelters Adoption Day
Join the nationwide campaign to clear animal shelters across the Charlotte area. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as possible find their forever homes: Most locations will have waived or reduced adoption fees. Find a list of participating locations here.
Uptown Farmer's Market
Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.
LoSo Pup Crawl @ Protagonist Beer
Bring your pups out for a day at LoSo Pup Crawl's amazing dog village, complete with brew specials, professional pet photography and more. 10% of proceeds will go directly towards benefitting Friends of CMAS / CMPD Animal Care & Control and their dog-friendly initiatives. Admission is free. Find more information here.
RELATED: Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters
South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market
Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.
Charlotte FC Kick Childhood Cancer Night vs. Toronto @ Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte FC returns to the Queen City this weekend for a match against Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium. The first fans in attendance will receive a mini soccer ball designed by a special artist, courtesy of Atrium Health and Charlotte FC to recognize children and families who have been affected by childhood cancer. Tickets for the match start at $36 and can be purchased here.
RELATED: Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit thanks to a $1.2 million donation from The Tepper Foundation
Festival of India @ Belk Theater
Experience the culture and diversity of Indian culture right here in the Carolinas at the Festival of India. The event will feature a yoga demonstration, music, dancing and kids activities. Happening from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the door. Find more information here.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph
Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Find more information here.