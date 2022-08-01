QC Happenings: 10 ways to have an epic weekend in Charlotte

Enjoy the return of the Panthers and Charlotte FC, as well as cultural festivals, and more in the Queen City this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and slight afternoon, storm chances, this weekend is shaping up to be a great time to see what's happening in Charlotte. Take advantage of the nice weather and explore what the Queen City has to offer.

Friday, Aug. 26

Food Truck Friday

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities. More information about this free event can be found here.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo @ Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers' preseason continues with a home match against the Buffalo Bills Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $28 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Clear the Shelters Adoption Day

Join the nationwide campaign to clear animal shelters across the Charlotte area. Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as possible find their forever homes: Most locations will have waived or reduced adoption fees. Find a list of participating locations here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

LoSo Pup Crawl @ Protagonist Beer

Bring your pups out for a day at LoSo Pup Crawl's amazing dog village, complete with brew specials, professional pet photography and more. 10% of proceeds will go directly towards benefitting Friends of CMAS / CMPD Animal Care & Control and their dog-friendly initiatives. Admission is free. Find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Charlotte FC Kick Childhood Cancer Night vs. Toronto @ Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC returns to the Queen City this weekend for a match against Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium. The first fans in attendance will receive a mini soccer ball designed by a special artist, courtesy of Atrium Health and Charlotte FC to recognize children and families who have been affected by childhood cancer. Tickets for the match start at $36 and can be purchased here.

Festival of India @ Belk Theater

Experience the culture and diversity of Indian culture right here in the Carolinas at the Festival of India. The event will feature a yoga demonstration, music, dancing and kids activities. Happening from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the door. Find more information here.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Find more information here.